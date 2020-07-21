Supercharging NZ Innovation

Mark Eltom’s career has really been defined by an intersection of science, business, innovation and the power of these things to make a positive impact for the communities that they are based in. From working as a scientific advisor to Rwanda’s agricultural sector, to helping open export pipelines out of the Pacific, to working with New Zealand companies to develop their R&D capability through Callaghan Innovation. He is now the CEO of one such NZ company, Wine Grenade, which is taking their disruptive wine making tech global. Mark is like a super connector, able to bridge opportunities across sectors and industries and it might be that we need more of this as we start to look at rebuilding sectors, creating new ones or even creating more value out of the ones we have.

